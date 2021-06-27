The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,447 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

