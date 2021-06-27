The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

