The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.39

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 21127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,426,000 after buying an additional 271,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after buying an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after buying an additional 324,044 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after buying an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

