The North West Company Inc. (NWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE NWC opened at C$35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.62. The North West has a 1 year low of C$27.78 and a 1 year high of C$37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The North West will post 2.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

