The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Trimmed by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

