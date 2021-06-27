The Southern (NYSE:SO) Receives Underperform Rating from Mizuho

The Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE SO opened at $61.53 on Friday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

