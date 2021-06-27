TheStreet Upgrades Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.