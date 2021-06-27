Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 10,054 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

