ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $29.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $8,267,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $17,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.