Tidal Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $65,340.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00588305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

