Torrid Holdings Prices IPO at $18.00-$21.00 Per Share (CURV)

Torrid Holdings (CURV) is planning to raise $156 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,000,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Torrid Holdings generated $974 million in revenue and $25 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $2.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Baird, Cowen, William Blair and Telsey Advisory Group served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Torrid Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the category-leading brand, by net sales, in the $85 billion U.S. women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market, which serves 90 million plus-size women, defined as wearing sizes 10 and up. Torrid is the largest direct-to-consumer brand of women’s plus-size apparel and intimates in North America by net sales. We grew our net sales by 8% CAGR between 2017 and 2020, making us among the fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the plus-size apparel and intimates market. We served 3.2 million active customers and generated net sales of $974 million in 2020. We design for a 25- to 40-year-old curvy woman, who leads a social and active lifestyle and wants to wear clothes that make her look and feel good. While 58% of our 2020 customers are under 40 years old and our average customer is a size 18, our products and style appeal to women of all ages and across the range of plus-sizes. Our target market is large, growing and underserved across both online and in-store channels. The average plus-size woman has historically struggled to find stylish products that fit well and 78% of plus-size women reported that they would spend more on clothing if they had more options available in their size. We believe Torrid stands to benefit from thriving cultural movements involving female empowerment, body positivity and socially-influenced purchasing. Growing celebration of femininity, inclusivity and self-identity, along with the emergence of plus-size celebrities and influencers, inspires young curvy customers to demand more flattering and stylish clothing they are proud to wear. At the same time, younger generations are embracing social media platforms, including Instagram, which act as vehicles for community building and discovery. This seamless, constant exchange of community-based inspiration encourages consumers to purchase better-fitting and youthful clothing that allows for unapologetic self-expression. We believe these cultural shifts will continue to support the growth of the women’s plus-size apparel market. We market directly to consumers via our e-Commerce platform and our physical footprint of 608 stores as of May 1, 2021. E-Commerce sales represented 42% and 48% of net sales in 2018 and 2019, respectively, having grown by 28% in 2018 and 28% in 2019. In 2020, e-Commerce sales represented 70% of net sales. Our proprietary product offering delivers a superior fit for the curvy woman that makes her love the way she looks and feels. We offer our customer high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Our style is unapologetically youthful and sexy. We believe our customer values the appeal and versatility of our curated product assortment that helps her look good for any occasion, including weekend, casual, work and dressy, all at accessible price points. We specifically design for stylish plus-size women and are maniacally focused on fit because fit is the highest priority for them, according to a consumer study we commissioned. Based on the same study, plus-size consumers consistently rank our fit as #1 among our peers, which contributes to our leading net promoter score (“NPS”) of 55, nearly two times the peer average score of 30. Our consistent fit contributed to a return rate of only 9% for e-Commerce purchases in 2020, whereas return rates for e-Commerce purchases generally can be as high as 30%, according to Optoro’s research. “.

Torrid Holdings was founded in 2001 and has 7308 employees. The company is located at 18501 East San Jose Avenue City of Industry, California 91748 and can be reached via phone at (626) 667-1002 or on the web at http://www.torrid.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.