Tower (TOWER) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Tower has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Tower has a market cap of $3.27 million and $109,479.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Tower Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.