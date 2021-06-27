Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

