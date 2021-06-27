TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 884.1% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $45.80 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

