Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.16 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,593 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $293,409,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 47.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PCAR stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

