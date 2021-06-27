Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,077,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of NTLA opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.