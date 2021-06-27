Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

