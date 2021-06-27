Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 11,199 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $102.30 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

