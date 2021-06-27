Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,715 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,358,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of TENB opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -161.81 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

