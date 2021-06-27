Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,592 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.98. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $412.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

