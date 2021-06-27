TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.99

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 5750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36.
In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 308,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
