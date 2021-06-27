TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.99

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 5750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 308,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

