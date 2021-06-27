TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0764 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $504,674.03 and approximately $981.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001227 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00190451 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00032755 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

