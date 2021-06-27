TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 243,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $681.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

