Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 2,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 925,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

