Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.