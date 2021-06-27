Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

