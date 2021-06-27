Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.57. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $15.02.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.