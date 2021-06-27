Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $480,400.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
