Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $480,400.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWST. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

