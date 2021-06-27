UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 585,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Conduent were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,165,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Conduent by 2,130.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 1,747,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

