UBS Group AG Buys 8,979 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,117,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $116.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.97.

