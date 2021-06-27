UBS Group AG Grows Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kimball International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kimball International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $487.70 million, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

