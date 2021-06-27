UBS Group AG Sells 8,000 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE B opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

