UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBSFY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UBSFY opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

