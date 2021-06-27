Unifty Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Unifty has a total market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.97 or 0.00072870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,723 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

