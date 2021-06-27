UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.95. 16,928,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,130. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $285.82 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

