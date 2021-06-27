Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $122.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.90 million and the lowest is $111.50 million. Universal Display posted sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $553.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $220.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

