UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $26.86

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.86, but opened at $27.60. UP Fintech shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 40,357 shares changing hands.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $3,089,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

