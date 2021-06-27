Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $35.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

