Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Boosted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 676,459 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.26% of Valero Energy worth $74,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,575.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 193,098 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

