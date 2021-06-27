Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 233,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 184.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,459 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 47,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

Valero Energy stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.72, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

