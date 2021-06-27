Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. 712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

