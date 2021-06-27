Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,674 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,320 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,097,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 368,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 294,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

