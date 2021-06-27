Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $16.78 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

