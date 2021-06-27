Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

