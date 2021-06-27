Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.87 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

