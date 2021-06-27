Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,087 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.24% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $18.29 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

