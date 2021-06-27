Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $393.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.72 and a 1-year high of $393.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

