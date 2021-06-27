Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Vectrus stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $576.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

