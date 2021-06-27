Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

