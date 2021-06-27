Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00357547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.66 or 0.00704384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00365784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00033061 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

