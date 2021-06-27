Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report sales of $209.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $210.90 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $866.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

